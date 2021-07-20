5,000 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Itron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

