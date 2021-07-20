50,920 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13.

