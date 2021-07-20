5,370 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

