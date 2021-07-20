5,400 Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intevac alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

IVAC opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.