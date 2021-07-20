681,000 Shares in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LABP. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,688,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP).

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.