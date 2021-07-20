$7.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.89 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46. Medtronic has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

