71,932 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

