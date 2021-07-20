756 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

