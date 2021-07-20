85,130 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,386,000. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.