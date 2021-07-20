8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Major Shareholder Sells 752,691 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 752,691 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.90, for a total value of $106,054,161.90. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

