95,100 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

