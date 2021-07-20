9,913 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $113.96 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

