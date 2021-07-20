Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment stock opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$155.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.95. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.36.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile
