Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

