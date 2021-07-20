Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Acquires 524 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 373,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 83.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 94,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,992,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $941,344,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.9% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 126,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

