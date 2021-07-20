Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 342.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

