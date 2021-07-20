Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Achilles Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,887,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $22,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

