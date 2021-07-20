Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

