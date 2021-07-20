Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.