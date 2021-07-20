Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

ADNT opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

