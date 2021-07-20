Adient Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 913 call options.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

