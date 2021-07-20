Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $855.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
