Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $855.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.39 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

