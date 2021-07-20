AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $1,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $20,680,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,400 shares of company stock worth $31,838,655. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

