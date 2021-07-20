Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ARPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

