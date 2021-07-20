Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.