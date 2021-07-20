AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.47

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.47 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.68), with a volume of 2,698,886 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.47. The company has a market cap of £379.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Mangion purchased 10,093 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.