Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.