Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.37

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.00%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

