Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.95.

AEM stock opened at C$77.39 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

