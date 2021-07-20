Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Aion has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $47.54 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.70 or 0.99912330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.31 or 0.01093437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00401312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00311128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005796 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,579,413 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

