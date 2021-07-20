Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.30.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

