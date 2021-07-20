Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,950,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,975.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77. Air China has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.