Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Air New Zealand has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
