Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $30.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

