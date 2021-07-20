Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $209,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

