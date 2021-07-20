Alcoa Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.62 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

