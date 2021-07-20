Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

