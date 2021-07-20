Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ALFVY):
- 7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/15/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "
- 7/13/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/22/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/21/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/25/2021 – Alfa Laval AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
