Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.