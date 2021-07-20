Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,294 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of Alliance Data Systems worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 601,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

ADS stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

