Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 1,164,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

