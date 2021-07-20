Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €244.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €229.75 ($270.29).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €201.10 ($236.59) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €215.04.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

