AllSafe One Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $188,245.20 and approximately $32.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

