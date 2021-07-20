Alpha Pro Tech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 18,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 1,159 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

