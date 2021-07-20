Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Sells $311,347.43 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $311,347.43.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,585.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,480.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

