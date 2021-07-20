Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,002,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $40.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,532.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

