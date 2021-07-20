Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 235,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

