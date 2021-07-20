Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,898,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.37% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

