Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $18.47 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

