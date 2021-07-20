Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $21.92 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 102,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $414.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

